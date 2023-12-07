Braddan and Douglas Royal went head-to-head in what was deemed a relegation six-pointer in the Canada Life Premier League on Saturday as teams reach the half-way stage of the season.
For Braddan it was an opportunity to complete a league double, while for Royal it was a chance to gain revenge from their opening day defeat in the reverse fixture.
It was Royal’s Andy Asbridge who led by captain’s example, netting a hat-trick in an impressive 4-2 victory at Victoria Road. Yet again, the Swans created chances but failed to capitalise when it mattered. Nick Hatton collected a ball over the top but steered his effort just wide, then following a flick-on from a free-kick the striker curled a strike off target.
Douglas Royal had their chances as Max Shirley swerved a free-kick around the wall that was claimed by goalkeeper Harry Callin.
On 24 minutes though, they opened the scoring. James Callow launched a free-kick to the other end of the park, causing indecision within the Braddan defence and the ball broke loose to Asbridge who drilled home into the bottom left.
Within a minute Braddan levelled the scores via a penalty. What should have been a routine collect for goalkeeper George Newton saw the ball slip away and Dan Kinrade pounced, the shot-stopper tripping the striker before Kinrade dispatched the resulting spot-kick.
Newton was called into action making a double save, denying Hatton at close range before the ball fell to Callum Holden whose effort was pushed onto the post.
Royal looked to restore their advantage when Dominic McHarrie-Brennan homed in towards goal but dinked his effort wide, before Asbridge curled a strike around the goal.
Six minutes into added time, the Whites reclaimed their lead. A free-kick was awarded just outside the box and Asbridge drove his set-piece past the wall into the net for a postage stamp strike.
Four minutes after the break, Asbridge completed his hat-trick. Following a corner-kick, the ball was flicked on at the near post and the Royal captain drove a shot into the roof of the net from close range.
Braddan continued to create chances as Hatton again was put clear only to be denied by Newton, a couple of minutes later he headed wide following a corner-kick. It was Kinrade who pulled a goal back for the Swans on 62 minutes when Mark O’Neill’s excellent cross-field ball found the Braddan number 10 who drove a low, diagonal shot into the net.
With Braddan pushing for an equaliser leaving them exposed to the counter, Royal capitalised on 88 minutes. McHarrie-Brennan led the attack, setting up Jack Adams who twice had shots blocked before Harley Jackson pounced to place his effort into the bottom right.
Goalkeeper Callin was called into action twice in the closing stages but Royal saw out the remainder of the game as the Whites moved away from the relegation zone to ninth when the final whistle blew.
Only winning once at home this season, Braddan have to shore up a leaky defence that has conceded more than 60 goals if they plan on maintaining their top-flight status.
The relegation battle is yet again proving just as dramatic as the fixtures at the top of the table.