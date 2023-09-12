There’s an attacking feel to the second instalment of this season’s Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.
With no fewer than 33 goals being scored across the six top-flight games last Saturday – an average of 5.5 per match – the latest hypothetical XI has adopted a somewhat cavalier 4-2-4 formation.
Leading the way in terms of goals were Ciaran McNulty and Chris Duggan who both helped themselves to hat-tricks for St George’s and Ayre United respectively.
The latter marked his debut for the Tangerines with a lively performance in attack and netted a rare treble from the spot, while McNulty proved the match winner for the Saints against Douglas Royal at Glencrutchery Road, with his hat-trick edging him to closer to 400 Premier League goals.
Joining them in the four-man attack is Union Mills’ Jack Murray and Marown’s Michael Webber.
Murray was his side’s best player for a second week running as the Garey Mooar side pushed title hopefuls Laxey all the way in a nine-goal thriller at Glen Road, while Webber shone for Marown with an impressive display at Victoria Road, scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 win against Braddan.
Both players in the two-man midfield were also on the scoresheet last weekend, namely Lee Gale and Sammy Gelling.
The latter played a key role and opened the scoring for Laxey during the aforementioned dramatic 5-4 victory at home to Union Mills in the game of the day.
Gale delivered a superb attacking performance on the right-hand side for Peel, causing real trouble to the Corinthians defence and scoring what proved to be the winning goal in a 2-1 success for the westerners.
Another player to catch the eye in that match at Ballafletcher was Gale’s Peel team-mate Matty Woods who was the Sunset City side’s most impressive performer in their title success last season and has kicked off the new campaign in similar form.
Joining Woods in a four-man defence are Rushen’s Chris Shimmin, St George’s veteran Sean Quaye and St Mary’s man Nathakan Phumsai.
The latter certainly caught the eye for the Saints with a superb game at left-back during their entertaining 3-3 draw with Rushen, for whom Shimmin stepped in at the back for the Spaniards and provided a highly-impressive performance.
Former island captain Quaye rolled back the years to help limit the Douglas Royal chances on goal, playing a vital role in the Saints’ high-scoring 4-3 win over the Whites.
Edging past Owen Dawson to don the goalkeeper gloves in the latest Team of the Week is in-form Marown shot-stopper Nick Corlett who produced several big saves – including a penalty – against Braddan to help Dave Brew’s men claim all three points at Victoria Road.
Another to shine in that match was the man in the middle, Liam Thomas, who enjoyed an excellent game with the whistle on a day when there were a number of fine performances from referees in the top flight.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
(09/09/23)
Goalkeeper
Nick Corlett (Marown)
Defence
Matty Woods (Peel)
Chris Shimmin (Rushen)
Sean Quaye (St George’s)
Nathakan Phumsai (St Mary’s)
Midfield
Lee Gale (Peel)
Sam Gelling (Laxey)
Attack
Ciaran McNulty (St George’s)
Chris Duggan (Ayre Utd)
Jack Murray (Union Mills)
Michael Webber (Marown)
Referee
Liam Thomas (Braddan
v Marown)