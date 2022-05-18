Avery named April Player of the Month

Marown’s Cameron Avery (right) and Rushen United’s Cameron Dudley (left) received their respective Player of the Month and Young Player of the Month awards from Raj Sandhu from Premier League sponsor Canada Life last week

Cameron Avery has been named as the Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for April.

The Marown centre-back enjoyed a fine few weeks in the heart of the Crosby side’s defence, helping Dave Brew’s men earn their place in Manx football’s top flight once again next season.

In a busy month for the Memorial Playing Fields outfit, Avery’s performances helped Marown record wins over RYCOB and Union Mills to move away from the relegation zone. He also enjoyed solid displays against the likes of Rushen United.

As such, Avery garnered a total of 9.5 points from Eric Clague’s playing ratings panel to take the Player of the Month award.

He was 1.5 points ahead of his Ayre United counterpart George Rawlinson who has enjoyed a superb season for the Tangerines, playing a key role in helping the Andreas side clinch a maiden Premier League title.

Rawlinson and his defensive cohorts kept no fewer than three clean sheets during April, while he also helped himself to a goal against northern rivals RYCOB as Nick Hurt’s charges wrapped up the championship with a game to spare.

As such, his performances during the month have moved him up to third in the overall standings behind team-mates Shaun Kelly and Jamie Callister as the race for the Gordon Clague Football Writers’ Player of the Year nears its conclusion.

Rawlinson was joined on eight points in the monthly rankings by Corinthians’ Josh Ridings whose fine personal campaign continued with another good few weeks for the Whites.

Ridings scored the winning goal against Ballafletcher rivals Douglas Royal and followed it up with a further goal against Marown as he helped his side end the season on a high.

Claiming the Young Player of the Month award for April was another Cameron in the shape of Rushen United’s Cameron Dudley.

The talented youngster has caught the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel this season and shone for the Spaniards throughout the month.

Player ratings for April:

Cameron Avery (Marown) 9.5 points

George Rawlinson (Ayre Utd) 8

Josh Ridings (Corinthians) 8

Sam Holliday (DHSOB) 7.5

Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd) 7

Greg Hepburn (Ramsey) 7

Conor Gilbert (Marown) 6

Cameron Dudley (Rushen Utd) 5.5

Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd) 5

Dom McHarrie Brennan (Douglas Royal) 5

Martin King (DHSOB) 5.

Overall player ratings

for 2021-22 (as of April 30):

Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd) 33.5

Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd) 33

George Rawlinson (Ayre Utd) 27.5

Dom McHarrie-Brennan (Douglas Royal) 27

Karl Clark (St George’s) 27

Stephen Riding (Rushen Utd) 27

Andy Crennell (Peel) 25.5

Ciaran McNulty (St George’s) 25.5

Tom Wood (Peel) 25.5