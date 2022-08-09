Ayre begin title defence against promoted Johnners
The fixtures have been released for the opening weekend of the Manx football season on September 3.
Last season’s Premier League champions Ayre United begin their title defence with the visit of Division Two holders St John’s United to Andreas. The Johnners’ fellow promoted side Onchan begin their first top-flight campaign since the 1993-94 season by hosting St George’s at Nivison Stadium.
Last term’s runners-up Rushen United begin the new season by making the long trip north to Ramsey.
One of the day’s stand-out matches should be at Ballafletcher where Corinthians welcome Peel, while in the afternoon’s other two scheduled Premier League games, Douglas Royal make the short trip to Union Mills and Marown play Laxey at the Memorial Playing Fields.
After a season with no senior side, St Mary’s will complete their resurrection with a trip to Braddan in Division Two. Foxdale, who agonisingly missed out on promotion last term on goal difference, host Colby, while relegated RYCOB host Douglas Athletic.
Elsewhere Douglas and District entertain Gymns as last season’s basement side Michael United take on Malew. Governor’s Athletic face Pulrose United in the second tier’s other game of the opening weekend.
The final league fixtures of the calendar year are planned for December 17, with the action resuming on January 7 with the preliminary round of the ECAP FA Cup.
The Railway Cup final takes place on Boxing Day, and the FA Cup final on Easter Saturday, April 8.
The Hospital Cup is scheduled to round out the season on May 20.
