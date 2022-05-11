Ayre clinch maiden Premier League title

Ayre United became Manx football champions for the first time at Andreas on Tuesday evening following a hard-fought 0-0 draw with holders Corinthians.

The Tangerines went into the game six points ahead of nearest challengers Rushen United with two games remaining, therefore needing only a point to wrap up a maiden Canada Life Premier League title.

In the end, the northerners shared the points with Corinthians to seal the championship with a game to spare, while Rushen suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Laxey.