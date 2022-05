Ayre clinch maiden Premier League title

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Ayre United became Manx football champions for the first time at Andreas on Tuesday evening following a hard-fought 0-0 draw with holders Corinthians.

The Tangerines went into the game six points ahead of nearest challengers Rushen United with two games remaining, therefore needing only a point to wrap up a maiden Canada Life Premier League title.

In the end, the northerners shared the points with Corinthians to seal the championship with a game to spare, while Rushen suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Laxey.