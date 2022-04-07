Big crowd expected for FC IoM play-off

Jacob Crook (right) will be hoping to help FC Isle of Man get the better of Wythenshawe Amateurs this Saturday (Photo: Gary Weightman) ( Gary Weightman/VanninPhotos.com )

FC Isle of Man will be aiming to move another step closer to promotion from Division One South at the Bowl this Saturday evening.

The Ravens have enjoyed a superb maiden season in the North West Counties Football League, finishing second in the table to guarantee home advantage in the play-offs.

This weekend Chris Bass Sr’s charges host Wythenshawe Amateurs at the national stadium, kicking off at 6.30pm on Saturday.

A huge crowd is expected to descend on the Bowl for what is the biggest game of the season so far and, should the Ravens triumph, they will then face either New Mills or Abbey Hey the following weekend, again on home soil.

Wythenshawe were FC Isle of Man’s opponents in their second ever game back in August when the teams played out a 2-2 draw in Greater Manchester.

But the Ravens then won the reverse fixture with a 2-0 victory in Douglas courtesy of goals from Chris Cannell and Luke Murray.

Bass Sr should have a near full-strength squad to chose from this weekend after a much-changed line-up against Abbey Hulton last time out because of a raft of players being away on holiday.

And in Sean Doyle, the Ravens boast the league’s top scorer after the tall frontman ended the regular season with a superb haul of 41 goals from 35 appearances.

l Tickets for the game are selling fast so head to www.fcisleofman.im quickly to avoid disappointment.