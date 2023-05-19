Braddan will face St Mary’s in the final of this season’s Paul Henry Gold Cup after edging past Michael United at Victoria Road on Saturday afternoon.
Only days after the Swans had pipped the Aces to the second promotion spot in DPS Ltd Division Two, the Douglas side again got the better of the Balleira Road outfit to maintain their quest for silverware.
But it was Michael who took the lead when Dom Parish found the back of the net in the 38th minute by heading home at the back post following a corner to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage at half-time.
The hosts wasted little time in levelling matters after the interval though as Nick Harvey dragged his side level by firing in off the post from a tight angle inside the area following Daniel Kinrade’s pass.
And it wasn’t long before the Swans got their noses in front through Nick Hatton who turned the ball home from close range following a corner from Kinrade.
United’s cause wasn’t helped when they were reduced to 10 men soon after.
The home side strengthened their grip on the tie in the 68th minute when they added a third through Joe Burrows who curled home a fine effort from nearly 25 yards out to make it 3-1.
To their credit though, the 10 men of Michael kept plugging away and they reduced the deficit 10 minutes from time when a corner caused confusion in the Braddan box and Liam Cain was on hand to prod the ball home from close range to make it 3-2 and set up a nervy finale.
But the home side saw out the remainder of the game to claim victory and book their place in the final of this season’s competition.
l The showpiece event takes place at the Bowl this Saturday afternoon when Braddan face Division Two league champions St Mary’s, kicking off at 2pm.