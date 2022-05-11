Celebration for FC Isle of Man

A reception for everyone connected with FC Isle of Man is planned to be held in June to celebrate the club’s success.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan told the House of Keys on Tuesday: ‘I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate everybody involved with FC Isle of Man for their hard work throughout the season, resulting in the Ravens achieving promotion through the play-offs and to wish them the very best of luck in the First Division Cup Final.’

He added: ‘But let us not forget about the countless champions of sport our island has to offer, as can be seen at the recent 2021 Isle of Man Sports Awards, the 32 sportsmen and women the team from the Isle of Man is taking to the Commonwealth Games in the summer, as well as the many individuals and sports teams that have had much success over the past 12 months, including FC Isle of Man.

‘I would like to celebrate the island-wide achievements both by acknowledging them today and, of course, by wishing everyone competing in the forthcoming year the very best of luck.’