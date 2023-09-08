Reigning Canada Life Premier League champions Peel began the defence of their title by outgunning St George’s at Douglas Road on Saturday.
The home side started on the front foot and after only two minutes captain Matt Woods headed just over following a good ball in by Lee Gale.
The westerners kept up the early pressure but the Geordies backline held firm.
Then, on 19 minutes, a neat through ball from Andy Crennell found Gale who raced in on goal and scored at the second attempt.
This seemed to stir the Saints and they promptly had a good chance of their own when new signing Richard Winn brought a good save out of Peel stand-in goalkeeper Daniel Pickering,
Shortly after, another shot from the edge of the box by Johnny Myers wenT just wide with Pickering well beaten.
Peel, though, kept surging forward and, after the unfortunate Myers handled in the box, Gale scored his second goal from the resulting penalty.
In the second half the game became a little scrappy at times, with the hosts just about getting the better of things and Crennell in particular pulling the strings in midfield.
The Sunset City side soon scored a third goal after a Gale shot hit the bar and Taylor Andrews was on hand to net the rebound.
With the game nearing a conclusion, another good through ball found Gale who crossed to Tom Brown who finished with aplomb to make the final score 4 0 to Peel.