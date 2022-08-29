Charity Shield kicks off new season
The 2022-23 Manx football season fires into life later today when the Eric Fletcher Charity Shield is played this evening.
Reigning Premier League champions Ayre United will go up against last season’s nearest rivals Rushen United at the Bowl, kicking off at 6.45pm.
The Tangerines completed a memorable treble in 2021-22, clinching a maiden top flight title as well as the FA Cup and Railway Cup silverware.
But it will be a bit of a new-look Ayre side this season and they will also be without the services of Player of the Year Shaun Kelly for the first few games of the campaign as he is currently away travelling.
Rushen are now under the managership of Nick Robinson who has taken over from Ted Pepper, but it remains to be seen if he will have any of the Spaniards’ FC Isle of Man contingent available for this evening’s game.
Report and photos from the Charity Shield in Thursday’s Manx Independent.
l Don’t miss the 2022-23 edition of FourFiveOne free inside the Indy, previewing all the clubs.
