Clark named Player of the Month in Premier League

Karl Clark has been named as the Canada Life Player of the Month for February and March combined.

The St George’s defender has enjoyed a fine season for the Glencrutchery Road side, helping Johnny Myers’ men remain in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

During the two months, Clark was key to the Saints recording wins over Union Mills and DHSOB - keeping clean sheets in both - as well as largely frustrating title hopefuls Ayre United in a narrow 1-0 loss to the Tangerines.

As such, he impressed Eric Clague’s player ratings panel to the tune of eight points during February and March, therefore he topped the standings two points ahead of Peel’s Tom Wood.

Like Clark, Wood was in inspired form and helped the westerners claim a creditable draw with reigning league champions Corinthians as well as wins over Old Boys and Marown which have helped the Sunset City side move well clear of the relegation zone and up into a healthy sixth place in the table.

Half a mark behind Wood in the monthly standings on 5.5 points is Douglas Royal’s talented youngster Dominic McHarrie-Brennan.

In a similar vein to Clark and Wood, McHarrie-Brennan has enjoyed a fine campaign for the Ballafletcher side and is currently occupying a top-10 place in the overall seasonal rankings for the 2021-22 season.

His performances in recent weeks have also earned him the title of Young Player of the Month for February and March.

Leading points scorers for February/March:

Karl Clark (St George’s) 8 points

Tom Wood (Peel) 6

Dom McHarrie-Brennan (D. Royal) 5.5

George Rawlinson (Ayre Utd) 5

Colm Garrity (U. Mills) 5

Overall player ratings for the 2021-22 season:

Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd) 28.5 points

Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd) 26

Tom Wood (Peel) 26

Stephen Riding (Rushen)25.5

Karl Clark (St George’s) 22.5

Graham Kennish (RYCOB) 22.5

Dom McHarrie-Brennan (D. Royal) 22

Ciaran McNulty (St George’s) 22

George Burrows (Laxey) 21.5

Andy Crennell (Peel) 21

Scott Mason (Rushen) 21

Leading the way in the refereeing standings heading into the final few weeks of the season is Stuart Kneen who boasts an average score of 79.38 points from the 13 games he’s officiated thus far.

Just behind him is Anthony Page with 79.17 from six games refereed, while enjoying an impressive maiden campaign in the middle is Stuart Morris with 78.61 from a whopping 18 games so far.

Leading referees for 2021-22:

Stuart Kneen 79.38 (13 matches

Anthony Page 79.17 (6)

Stuart Morris 78.61 (18)

Women’s player of

the month awards

Kayleigh Callow has been named as the Canada Life Women’s Player of the Month for February and March.