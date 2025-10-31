Two new under-16s girls teams were formed recently in an effort to bridge the gap between junior and senior football in the island.
The ground-breaking initiative has been devised by a group of coaches after a rule came into force preventing girls from playing down age groups.
The junior league has been one of the great success stories in local football in recent years, providing a much-needed stepping stone to senior sides, but this has not always been replicated in the women’s and girls game.
The huge drop off in participation of junior girls footballers in the 14-16 age bracket has been well documented mainly due to the lack of opportunities on offer. Many often find other sporting past times where players can register as a senior participant when they turn 15.
In one year alone, football lost 51 junior girls players as a result of other hobbies and activities.
To address this, a meeting was convened involving junior coaches from Rushen United, Peel, Douglas and District, Onchan and Laxey .
This resulted in the creation of two teams made up of players from different clubs that now competes in the Under-16s C League: Girls Combined featuring players from Laxey, Onchan and D&D, plus Girls United comprising players from Peel, Rushen U and D&D.
There is also an another u16s girls team – D&D Diamonds – means there are now three girls sides competing in this league which consists of six teams in total. This initiative will provide a much-needed pathway from junior to senior football.
Over recent weeks, all three of these sides have in action and it is hoped that this will help maintain interest for players within the under-16 age bracket which eventually will filter into the senior sides, increase participation levels and help grow the sport in the future.
PAUL HATTON
