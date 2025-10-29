The race to qualify for this season’s Railway Cup hots up this weekend when two of the sides in contention lock horns in the Canada Life Premier League.
Onchan have arguably been the surprise package of the 2025-26 football season so far, already defeating the likes of St Mary’s, Ayre United and Rushen United to give themselves a real chance of booking a place in the festive cup competition for the first time since the 1938/39 season, when they went on to lift the trophy.
This weekend though, the Os face a stern test of their credentials when they travel to reigning Premier League champions Peel in a match which could prove pivotal in the race for a top-four spot at the halfway point of the season.
Onchan were held to a draw by Foxdale last time out but remain third on 20 points from nine games played, six points ahead of Saturday’s opponents but, crucially, the westerners have two games in hand.
With Laxey also on 20 points – only one adrift of leaders Corinthians - and fourth-placed Rushen on 19, the battle for qualification could go any number of ways at this point.
Victory for Onchan this weekend would put them within touching distance of the Railway Cup, but a Peel win makes things even more interesting.
Away from Douglas Road, Corinthians host Ayre United at Ballafletcher, St Mary’s head to Braddan, Laxey travel to DHSOB, Union Mills host Ramsey and St John’s visit Foxdale.
Sides all the way down to Union Mills in 10th still have a mathematical chance of qualifying but would very much need results to go their way elsewhere.
