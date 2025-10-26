The battle for Railway Cup qualification is heating up, with two of the top four dropping points in the Canada Life Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Onchan drew with bottom-of-the-table Foxdale, while second-placed Laxey endured their first defeat of the season when losing 5-4 at home against a resurgent Peel side thanks to a last-gasp winner.
It was a must-win game for the westerners to keep their Railway Cup ambitions alive - they are currently fifth in the table and five points adrift of fourth place with two games in hand.
There could be a potential gatecrasher once the first half of the league fixtures have been completed.
Peel were quick out of the blocks on Saturday, taking the lead after only three minutes. Jason Charmer raced down the left flank, his low cross was met by the onrushing Taylor Andrews on the other side of the pitch who drove home a low shot into the bottom left.
Laxey responded and built some momentum, equalising on the 17 minutes. The Miners were awarded a free-kick on the left-hand side and Adam Mealin curled in the set-piece which was half-cleared.
Cameron Avery hooked the ball back into the danger zone which dropped into the path of Ben Wosser who curled his effort into the top left.
With both sides having chances, neither team could add to the scoreline come half-time.
Just over a minute after the interval, Peel restored their lead with a classic counter starting after a Laxey free-kick was half-cleared.
Sean Brown played a line ball down the right, Tomas Brown flicked into into Andrews’ path who delivered the perfect pass for Charmer to run onto and lift his effort over the goalkeeper and into the net.
Peel were briefly reduced to 10 players after Sean Brown was sin-binned and it was during this spell Laxey equalised for the second occasion on 54 minutes.
Avery launched one of his long throw-in into the mixer which was met by a Peel arm and referee Baby Driver Glover blew for a penalty. Brodie Patience took one long stride before dispatching the spot-kick into the bottom right.
But two quickfire goals appeared to strengthen Peel’s grip on the game. On 60 minutes, a free-kick was awarded on the left flank which T. Brown curled in and Izzy Dunn nipped in behind the defensive wall to head home from close range.
Three minutes later, an Andrews’ corner kick found Daniel Bell whose deflected header was aimed at the top left. Mealin tried to clear the danger but could only nod into the roof of his own net to make it 4-2 to the visitors.
On 66 minutes though, Laxey pulled a goal back when Eddie Kangah’s effort was parried and Wosser followed up drive home the rebound.
With Peel looking to run down the clock in the closing stages, there was a final twist in the tale.
On 90 minutes, Laxey through they had earned a share of the points when goalkeeper Adam Pickering’s clearance found Kangah who slotted home, sparking jubilant scenes from the home bench and players.
The drama wasn’t finished there though. Straight from the kick-off, Peel launched it forward and a Laxey player headed the ball out for a corner.
Ben Sturgeon curled in the set-piece to Lee Gale who headed across goal and into the bottom left - this time it was the westerners’ turn to celebrate, completing the scoring and another exciting episode in the soap opera of Manx football.
