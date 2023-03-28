The latest instalment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week is a combined league and cup special.
There was a reduced programme of three fixtures in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday, supplemented by a quarter-final and a semi-final in the ECAP FA Cup.
In the latter, Peel booked their place in the Easter final of the competition thanks to a hard-fought win over Laxey after extra-time, therefore two of their number make the grade in Team of the Week.
The first is Luke Doherty who enjoyed a solid game at the back and was always positioned perfectly to deal with danger throughout.
He takes his place in a four-man defence alongside Ayre United’s Nick Hurt (pictured), Will Penhallurick of St John’s and Douglas Royal’s James Callow.
The latter caught the eye in the Whites defence as Onchan pressed for a winner during their close league battle at the Nivison Stadium, while Hurt rolled back the years once again with a highly impressive first-half performance at the back as the Tangerines attempted to frustrate Rushen United at Croit Lowey.
Former Douglas Athletic and Foxdale centre-back Penhallurick delivered another confident display at the heart of the Johnners’ backline during their quarter-final triumph over St George’s.
Also catching the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in the latter match was Geordies goalkeeper Dave Cherry who did his best to deny the Johnners front line with a series of fine saves, particularly in the first half.
Finding the breakthrough in that game though was Dean Leece who opened the scoring against Cherry to send the Johnners on the way to victory and he takes his place in a three-man TotW midfield.
Joining him in the centre of the park are Corinthians’ Danny Gerrard and Onchan’s Connor Dawson.
The latter produced an excellent performance in the Os midfield as they pressed hard for a winner against Royal, while Gerrard delivered a typically impressive display pulling the strings as the Whites secured a comfortable win, grabbing a goal in a 6-0 success at DHSOB.
Stealing the show at Blackberry Lane was Jay Chatwood who, for the second week in a row, bagged a hat-trick to put Old Boys to the sword and earn his place in the hypothetical XI.
Joining him up front is Rushen United’s Christos Loizides as well as the other Peel player in question, Tomas Brown. The young westerner worked tirelessly throughout, running past defenders as if they weren’t there and took his goal well to send his side on the way to the final.
This while Loizides was in fine fettle for the Spaniards. Despite only appearing off the bench for the last half-hour at Croit Lowey, he certainly made a real impression with two well-taken goals to round off a 3-0 win over Ayre Utd.
Claiming the refereeing honours this week is Stuart Morris who delivered an impeccable display in the middle during the hard-fought cup tie between St John’s and St George’s at Mullen-e-Cloie.