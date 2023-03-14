The weather may have tried its best to scupper the weekend’s Manx football programme, but three of the four ECAP FA Cup quarter-finals did go ahead.
These last-eight ties provide the fodder for the latest Media Isle of Man Team of the Week.
Goalkeeper Adam Killey is one of five Corinthians players to make the hypothetical XI this week after the 2021 winners triumphed 2-0 at Rushen United.
The former Pulrose stopper made a number of important saves for the Whites during the course of the game to keep a clean sheet and help his side tee up a semi-final with either St George’s or St John’s.
Killey’s clubmates Stewart Smith and Darren Cain slot into a back four alongside Laxey’s Tom Smith and Peel’s Andrew Crennell.
Stewart Smith and Cain also played key roles in helping their side shut out a Rushen side that has only lost two league games at Croit Lowey this season.
Tom Smith was calm and composed at the back for Laxey, while Crennell looked back to his best as the westerners swept aside Division Two Colby 6-0.
In midfield Crennell’s fellow Peel stalwart Matty Woods lines up alongside Corinthians’ pair Josh Ridings and Danny Gerrard.
Both of the latter pair were on the scoresheet for the Ballafletcher outfit at the weekend.
Ridings capped a busy game with the tie’s opening goal, while Gerrard not only help subdue the Spaniards’ more creative players but got the Whites’ second to seal their place in the semi-finals.
Peel skipper Woods worked hard in midfield ensuring Colby were unable to create many chances on goal in their match.
Up front, Tomas Brown, joins fellow teenagers Ethan Hawley and Tiernan Garvey in a youthful attack.
Brown was a real live wire in the westerners’ attack, netting two important early goals, one in each half as Peel advanced to a semi-final with Laxey.
Hawley was a constant thorn in Douglas Royals’ side, while Garvey showed why he plays for FC Isle of Man with strength, flair and two goals.
Refereeing honours go to Willie Cowley as he provided an impressive display in the middle during Colby and Peel. He remained in very much in charge shortly before his 70th birthday.
Team of the Week 11/3/23
Goalkeeper
Adam Killey (Corinthians)
Defence
Tom Smith (Laxey)
Andrew Crennell (Peel)
Stewart Smith (Corinthians)
Darren Cain (Corinthians)
Midfield
Josh Ridings (Corinthians)
Matty Woods (Peel)
Danny Gerrard (Corinthians)
Attack
Tomas Brown (Peel)
Ethan Hawley (Laxey)
Tiernan Garvey (Laxey)
Referee
Willie Cowley (Colby v Peel)