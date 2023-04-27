Connor Dawson has been named as the Canada Life Player of the Month for March.
The Onchan footballer enjoyed a fine few weeks for the Os in the Premier League during March, notably earning his place in Team of the Week after an impressive performance during a 1-1 draw with Douglas Royal.
Dawson - a junior coach at Onchan - also grabbed a goal against the same opponents in the reverse meeting which, by a quirk of the fixtures computer, took place only the week before.
His displays earned him a total of six points from Eric Clague’s player ratings panel during the month, which was enough to see him edge ahead in the March standings.
His closest rival was Laxey’s talented teen Ethan Hawley who was only half a mark behind after another impressive month for the Miners.
Still only 16 years old, the youngster is also plying his trade in the Under-16 and Under-18 leagues as well as the Cowell Cup, on top of being part of the current Isle of Man Football Association Academy crop.
Hawley grabbed a goal during his side’s high-scoring 6-3 win over Rushen United and also performed well against eventual Premier League champions Peel at Douglas Road.
His performances earned him the Young Player of the Month award for March.
Only half a point behind Hawley in the monthly standings is Corinthians striker Jay Chatwood who has enjoyed a rich vein of form in recent weeks.
The former Foxdale frontman notably scored a hat-trick in the Whites’ 7-1 demolition of high-flying Union Mills and then followed it up with another treble in a 6-0 win at DHSOB the very next week.
Just behind him are four players all on 4.5 points for March, namely Douglas Royal pair Stuart Foley and Dan Smith, St John’s attacker Callum Taggart and Chatwood’s team-mate Danny Gerrard.
The latter’s efforts mean he is still flying high in the overall player ratings for the 2022-23 season, with Gerrard lying joint second with Peel’s Matt Woods on 25 points.
The pair are only 2.5 points behind the current leader, Union Mills striker Luke Booth who continues to lead the way in the Golden Boot standings approaching the business end of the season.
Player ratings for March:
Connor Dawson Onchan 6
Ethan Hawley Laxey 5.5
Jason Chatwood Corinthians 5
Stuart Foley Douglas Royal 4.5
Danny Gerrard Corinthians 4.5
Dan Smith Douglas Royal 4.5
Callum Taggart St John’s 4.5
Overall player ratings for the 2022-23 season:
Luke Booth Union Mills 27.5
Danny Gerrard Corinthians 25
Matty Woods Peel 25
Will Penhallurick St John’s Utd 24.5
Luke Doherty Peel 24
Rhys Oates Peel 23
Jamie Callister Ayre Utd 22.5
Tyler Hughes Union Mills 22.5
Leading the way in the overall refereeing standings for the season is Stuart Morris who has an average score of 78.94 marks from the 19 games he has officiated.
Leading referees
Stuart Morris 78.94 (19)
Stuart Kneen 78.85 (7)
Anthony Page 78.85 (7)
Rob Slinger 78.75 (4)