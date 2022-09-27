Debutants galore in latest Team of the Week
There’s a clean sweep of debutants in the latest instalment of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.
All of the players in the hypothetical XI make their seasonal bows after another dramatic round of fixtures in the Canada Life Premier League.
Ramsey closed the gap on early pacesetters St John’s but were indebted to a late wonderstrike from Matt Montgomery to snatch a 2-2 draw with Laxey.
Catching the eye in that game at Glen Road were two players - one from either side - who form half of the traditional four-man Team of the Week defence.
The players in question are Laxey’s Dave Reynolds and Ramsey’s Greg Hepburn. The latter excelled at the back for the visitors when they were put under pressure for large spells of the game, while likewise Reynolds produced a fine display for the Miners when the away side hit back late on.
Joining them in the back four are two namesakes, Onchan’s James Kerruish and Douglas Royal’s James Halliday. Kerruish is making a real impact in his debut season in the Premier League and helped the Os record their first top flight win since 1993-94 when triumphing against Marown in Crosby.
This while Halliday played his part at the back for Royal to help keep his side in the game against title hopefuls Rushen United at Croit Lowey.
Stealing the show during that match in Port Erin was Royal goalkeeper Harry Horbury who was back to his best as he produced an outstanding performance, pulling several excellent saves to preserve an impressive point for the Whites.
As such, the player of the day duly takes his place in between the sticks in the number one shirt in the latest Team of the Week.
Also impressing in the south was Jamie Cadwallader who delivered an excellent display in the heart of the Spaniards midfield to help his side create a series of chances during the opening half.
As such, he takes his place in a three-man midfield alongside Peel’s Taylor Andrews and Ayre United’s Deacon Lombard-Chibnall.
The latter helped himself two a brace of goals during a good all-round performance for the Tangerines as the northerners proved too strong for former Grand Slam winners St George’s at Glencrutchery Road.
Andrews was one of three Peel players to catch the eye in the west of the island as the Sunset City side romped to a ruthless 9-1 win over Union Mills at Douglas Road.
The other two westerners to shine in that high-scoring match were Paul Whitehead and Rhys Oates who between them scored six goals and claimed three assists.
Leading the way was Whitehead with a hat-trick and two assists, while Oates also bagged a treble as well as an assist as the westerners ran riot.
Joining the Peel duo in a three-man Team of the Week attack is Paul Whitley who rolled back the years with a man of the match performance for Onchan, with his two goals proving decisive in the Os’ 3-2 win at Marown.
Also impressing in the latter match and therefore claiming the referee of the week honours was Stuart Morris who enjoyed a fine game at the Memorial Playing Fields.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
(24/09/22)
Goalkeeper
Harry Horbury (Douglas Royal) Team of the Week apps: 1
Defence
James Kerruish (Onchan)
TotW apps: 1
Greg Hepburn (Ramsey)
TotW apps: 1
James Halliday (D. Royal)
TotW apps: 1
Dave Reynolds (Laxey)
TotW apps: 1
Midfield
Taylor Andrews (Peel)
TotW apps: 1
Jamie Cadwallader (Rushen)
TotW apps: 1
Deacon Lombard-Chibnall (Ayre) TotW apps: 1
Attack
Paul Whitehead (Peel)
TotW apps: 1
Rhys Oates (Peel) TotW apps: 1
Paul Whitley (Onchan)
TotW apps: 1
Referee
Stuart Morris
(Marown v Onchan)
RotW apps: 1
