The draw for the preliminary round of this season’s ECAP-sponsored FA Cup took place on Saturday evening.

No fewer than six Canada Life Premier League teams - namely Ayre, Corinthians, Douglas Royal, Rushen, St George’s and Union Mills - joined DPS Division Two side DHSOB in receiving a bye through to the first round proper.

On paper, the closest tie of the prelim round is potentially the clash between Premer League relegation battlers Marown and Division Two high-fliers Castletown at the Memorial Playing Fields in Crosby.

Elsewhere, promotion hopefuls Onchan face a tough clash with Railway Cup semi-finalists Ramsey at the Nivison Stadium.

Full draw:

Braddan v Peel

Douglas & District v Foxdale

Governor’s Athletic v Michael Utd

Gymns v Colby

Malew v St Mary’s

Marown v Castletown

Onchan v Ramsey

Pulrose Utd v Laxey

St John’s v RYCOB

Games will be played on

Saturday, January 6 at 1.15pm.