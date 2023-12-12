The draw for the preliminary round of this season’s ECAP-sponsored FA Cup took place on Saturday evening.
No fewer than six Canada Life Premier League teams - namely Ayre, Corinthians, Douglas Royal, Rushen, St George’s and Union Mills - joined DPS Division Two side DHSOB in receiving a bye through to the first round proper.
On paper, the closest tie of the prelim round is potentially the clash between Premer League relegation battlers Marown and Division Two high-fliers Castletown at the Memorial Playing Fields in Crosby.
Elsewhere, promotion hopefuls Onchan face a tough clash with Railway Cup semi-finalists Ramsey at the Nivison Stadium.
Full draw:
Braddan v Peel
Douglas & District v Foxdale
Governor’s Athletic v Michael Utd
Gymns v Colby
Malew v St Mary’s
Marown v Castletown
Onchan v Ramsey
Pulrose Utd v Laxey
St John’s v RYCOB
Games will be played on
Saturday, January 6 at 1.15pm.