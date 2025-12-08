The draw for the preliminary round of the ECAP FA Cup took place on Saturday evening.
The 2025-26 competition will fire into life on the opening weekend of the new year, with games taking place on Saturday, January 3.
A host of big names have received a bye into the first round proper, including the likes of Canada Life Premier League leaders Corinthians, reigning top-flight champions Peel, Railway Cup semi-finalists Laxey and fellow top-flight heavyweights St Mary’s.
This all means that there are several potentially interesting battles on the cards between Premier League and Ardern and Druggan Division Two sides.
Once such game is at Billy Goat Park where top flight strugglers Foxdale host current second division leaders Colby who will be hoping to pull off something of an upset.
Likewise, Malew will be wanted to shock southern rivals Rushen United in a derby of sorts at Clagh Vane, although the Spaniards will go into the game as red hot favourites.
Amongst the all-Premier League ties, reigning FA Cup champions Ayre United begin their defence of the trophy with a trip to Garey Mooar to face Union Mills, while DHSOB will entertain Ramsey at Blackberry Lane.
Another match that catches the eye is one of the closest derbies in Manx football, with Douglas and District hosting near neighbours Pulrose United in an all-Division Two clash.
ECAP FA Cup preliminary round draw
DHSOB v Ramsey
Union Mills v Ayre United
St John’s v Governors Athletic
Onchan v St George’s
Malew v Rushen United
Douglas and District v Pulrose United
Foxdale v Colby
Byes: Corinthians, Peel, Laxey, St Mary’s, Braddan, Castletown, RYCOB, Marown, Douglas Royal.
Ties are due to be played on Saturday, January 3.
THIS WEEK’S FOOTBALL FIXTURES
Wednesday, December 10:
Under-18s League
Onchan v Foxdale 6.15pm @ the Bowl
Rushen v Corinthians 8pm @ the Bowl
Saturday, December 13:
2pm kick-offs
Canada Life Premier League
Union Mills v Foxdale
Corinthians v Peel
Rushen United v DHSOB
Ayre United v Laxey
Ramsey v Onchan
St Mary’s v St John’s 1.45pm @ the Bowl
Ardern and Druggan Division Two
Malew v Governor’s Athletic
Colby v Douglas Royal
Pulrose United v Marown
RYCOB v St George’s
Canada Life Combination One
Foxdale v Union Mills
Peel v Corinthians
DHSOB v Rushen United
Laxey v Ayre United
Onchan v Ramsey
St John’s v St Mary’s
Ardern and Druggan Combination Two
Governor’s Athletic v Malew
Douglas and District v Gymns
Douglas Royal v Colby
Michael United v Castletown
Marown v Pulrose United
Douglas Athletic v St George’s
Sunday, December 14:
Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup
Onchan v Corinthians 2.10pm @ the Bowl
Union Mills v Malew 3.40pm @ the Bowl
Canada Life Women’s League
2pm kick-off
Peel v Rushen United
