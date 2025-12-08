The draw for the preliminary round of the ECAP FA Cup took place on Saturday evening.

The 2025-26 competition will fire into life on the opening weekend of the new year, with games taking place on Saturday, January 3.

A host of big names have received a bye into the first round proper, including the likes of Canada Life Premier League leaders Corinthians, reigning top-flight champions Peel, Railway Cup semi-finalists Laxey and fellow top-flight heavyweights St Mary’s.

This all means that there are several potentially interesting battles on the cards between Premier League and Ardern and Druggan Division Two sides.

Once such game is at Billy Goat Park where top flight strugglers Foxdale host current second division leaders Colby who will be hoping to pull off something of an upset.

Likewise, Malew will be wanted to shock southern rivals Rushen United in a derby of sorts at Clagh Vane, although the Spaniards will go into the game as red hot favourites.

Amongst the all-Premier League ties, reigning FA Cup champions Ayre United begin their defence of the trophy with a trip to Garey Mooar to face Union Mills, while DHSOB will entertain Ramsey at Blackberry Lane.

Another match that catches the eye is one of the closest derbies in Manx football, with Douglas and District hosting near neighbours Pulrose United in an all-Division Two clash.

ECAP FA Cup preliminary round draw

DHSOB v Ramsey

Union Mills v Ayre United

St John’s v Governors Athletic

Onchan v St George’s

Malew v Rushen United

Douglas and District v Pulrose United

Foxdale v Colby

Byes: Corinthians, Peel, Laxey, St Mary’s, Braddan, Castletown, RYCOB, Marown, Douglas Royal.

Ties are due to be played on Saturday, January 3.

THIS WEEK’S FOOTBALL FIXTURES

Wednesday, December 10:

Under-18s League

Onchan v Foxdale 6.15pm @ the Bowl

Rushen v Corinthians 8pm @ the Bowl

-----------

Saturday, December 13:

2pm kick-offs

Canada Life Premier League

Union Mills v Foxdale

Corinthians v Peel

Rushen United v DHSOB

Ayre United v Laxey

Ramsey v Onchan

St Mary’s v St John’s 1.45pm @ the Bowl

Ardern and Druggan Division Two

Malew v Governor’s Athletic

Colby v Douglas Royal

Pulrose United v Marown

RYCOB v St George’s

Canada Life Combination One

Foxdale v Union Mills

Peel v Corinthians

DHSOB v Rushen United

Laxey v Ayre United

Onchan v Ramsey

St John’s v St Mary’s

Ardern and Druggan Combination Two

Governor’s Athletic v Malew

Douglas and District v Gymns

Douglas Royal v Colby

Michael United v Castletown

Marown v Pulrose United

Douglas Athletic v St George’s

-----------

Sunday, December 14:

Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup

Onchan v Corinthians 2.10pm @ the Bowl

Union Mills v Malew 3.40pm @ the Bowl

Canada Life Women’s League

2pm kick-off

Peel v Rushen United