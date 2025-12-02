Corinthians and Douglas Royal were victorious in the Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup on Sunday.
Corinthians took control against Rushen from the opening whistle. Holly Stephen dictated possession, while Holly Sumner curled their first real effort just wide.
On six minutes a Rushen goal-kick dropped to Lula Findlay 20 yards out who glided past defenders with ease and finished well.
Corinthians added another when Kayleigh-Dee Corrin burst down the left, cut inside and swept a teasing ball to Chloe Teare who finished from close range.
Rushen tried to respond when Michelle Blythe burst through but Poppy Glennon covered sharply to shut her out.
A short corner between Stephen and Sumner nearly brought another, reaching Milly Dawson whose effort struck the post at an awkward angle and was scrambled clear.
Sumner picked out Findlay 25 yards out who unleashed a thumping strike that smashed into the far top corner to make it three.
Two minutes later Dawson clipped a ball over the backline and Findlay, on the turn, prodded home for her hat-trick.
Just before the break Dawson forced in a scrappy finish from close range as the ball bounced around in the area, making it 5-0.
The second half had barely started when Corinthians found a sixth. A long ball released Findlay who powered to the byline and somehow slid the ball in from an almost impossible angle.
Moments later an innocuous touch from Kiera Griffiths rolled all the way through and into the far corner for number seven.
Dawson added the eighth after getting free down the right and tapping in at the near post.
Rushen managed a consolation when Donna Harrison converted a penalty into the bottom right.
Ten minutes from time Findlay grabbed her fifth, taking a loose ball inside the box and burying it without hesitation to make it 9-1 at full-time.
The second match was a very different one between Onchan and Douglas Royal. The latter threatened first when Charley Bell broke into the box but her strike was blocked, before Onchan’s Poppy Gerrard escaped a defender but shot wide.
The game needed an early spark and got it on 10 minutes when Chloe Kneale tore down the left, broke free and hit a clean 20-yard finish into the corner.
Royal responded when Onchan failed to deal with a corner, the ball dropping to Ellie Warren who volleyed in crisply.
The game flowed in waves after that, both sides finding pockets of space and half-chances.
Then came a moment of real brilliance. Casey Halsall picked the ball up around 30 yards out, danced through two challenges and whipped a perfect strike from range into the back of the net.
Caitlyn Smith almost dragged Royal level when she was released inside the box but Aimee Dentith produced an outstanding reflex save.
Victoria Johnson then charged out wildly from her goal, Gerrard got there first and fired home a 20-yard screamer to make it 3-1 at half-time.
The second half became a fight in midfield between Kayleigh Georgeson and Emma Rees until Royal’s belief returned. Warren cut inside down the left, took her time and rolled a composed finish into the corner to make it 3-2.
Smith then broke between centre-backs and finished smartly to level. Suddenly Onchan’s advantage was gone and Royal had momentum.
Onchan were not finished and created more moments through Halsall and Rees who kept looking for Gerrard and Emily Dooley running in behind.
Royal completed the turnaround with the combination that had troubled Onchan throughout. Warren burst down the right and delivered a perfect low cross for Smith to guide in from 12 yards to seal a 4-3 victory.
