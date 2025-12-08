FC Isle of Man were pegged back at the death by a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Irlam at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
Two Charlie Higgins goals had given Rick Holden’s side the lead in the North West Counties Premier Division encounter before Mason Everton struck in the 95th minute to salvage a point for the away team.
The Greater Manchester side could have taken an early lead in the seventh minute when Jack Mitchell’s driven cross took an awkward deflection, forcing goalkeeper Adam Killey to react smartly and punch clear.
Moments later, Mitchell broke through one-on-one on the counter but a heavy touch allowed Killey to race out of his goal and smother the danger on the edge of the area.
Despite early pressure from the visitors, it was the Ravens who struck first.
With 17 minutes played, Higgins picked up possession some 30 yards from goal and glided past a challenge before firing a precise low strike beyond Elliot Wynne into the bottom right corner to give FC Isle of Man the lead.
Unfortunately for the home side, that advantage was short-lived. Only six minutes later, a long ball found Callum Sandle at the far post and, under pressure from defender Karl Clark, the Irlam forward squeezed a low effort under Killey to leave the sides locked together at 1-1 at half-time.
In the second half, the Ravens were handed a chance to regain the lead with 20 minutes remaining as sub Adam Adebiyi was brought down in the box by Wynne and a penalty was awarded by referee George Corrie, with Higgins confidently dispatching the spot-kick to restore FC Isle of Man’s advantage.
Seven minutes later, referee George Corrie awarded a second penalty when Clark was tripped in the box when Irlam failed to clear a corner.
Higgins stepped up again in search of his hat-trick, but his attempted Panenka clipped the crossbar and bounced back to him, with his headed follow-up disallowed.
With the Ravens protecting a narrow 2-1 lead, Irlam pushed forward in the closing stages and found an equaliser in the third minute of added time.
A corner from the right caused problems in the box, with Everton eventually lashing home a half-volley through a crowd of bodies and into the net to make the score 2-2.
There was still time for late drama as Irlam passed up a golden opportunity to steal all three points with the final kick of the match when sub Declan Daniels squared for John Johnston who fired over from around 15 yards, with the game ending level.
SAM TURTON
Upcoming fixtures
Rick Holden’s charges are back on the road today (Tuesday) when they travel to Greater Manchester to face Atherton Laburnum Rovers, kicking off at 7.45pm, although this game is weather dependent.
Then it’s back to the Bowl and a home clash with AFC Liverpool this Saturday (December 13), followed by a trip away to Glossop North End in Derbyshire seven days later on December 20 for the Ravens’ last match before Christmas.
The Manx side are then due to host Stockport Town at the national stadium in Douglas on Saturday, December 27 before beginning 2026 with another home match, this time against Chadderton on Saturday, January 3.
