Teenage scoring sensation Erin Sells was in sparkling form again as she smashed eight goals past Castletown in Sunday’s latest round of matches in the Canada Life Floodlit Cup.
The 16-year-old was unstoppable as she hit five in the first six minutes of the game, helping her side Corinthians romp to a 15-1 success.
Shannon Groves and Holly Stephen both grabbed a pair of goals with Anna Shaw, Holly Sumner and Stevie Mallon completing the rout.
This time the southerners were on the back foot from the start and were a goal down on three minutes when Kayleigh Callow’s effort from outside the box found the net.
It was almost two for Onchan a short time later when Georgia Walton, who was busy in midfield throughout, had her low drive saved by Kerri Williams, dropping down keenly to her left.
Malew were relying a lot on the offside trap but it was sprung by Charlie Callow-Moore who bore down on goal but her effort went wide of the post. But 60 seconds later it was 2-0 to Onchan when they were awarded a penalty on 14 minutes which was duly dispatched by Andrea Richardson.
Playing a lot in their own half, Malew’s best opportunity seemed to be on the counter-attack in the early stages and their best chance of the first period came when the pacy Ashleigh Lachenicht burst down the Onchan right but her eventual lob sailed wide of the target.
Into the second half Malew were given a lifeline when Onchan defender Aimee Dentith gave away a penalty, allowing Lachenicht to step up and find the net.
Late in the encounter, Williams in the Malew goal pulled off two great saves witihin a minute, firstly denying Caitlin Roy’s low drive to her right with arguably the best stop of the game followed by a strong hand to put it behind to keep out Amy Speed.
But from the resultant corner the ball was worked out to the touchine and Leanne Prescott sent it to the edge of the six-yard box where it was met by the head of Speed who made it 3-1 to Onchan to seal the game.