The 2024 ECAP FA Cup kicks off in earnest this weekend with nine preliminary round ties on Saturday afternoon.

No fewer than six Canada Life Premier League teams - namely Ayre, Corinthians, Douglas Royal, Rushen, St George’s and Union Mills – join DPS Division Two side DHSOB in receiving a bye through to the first round proper.

On paper, the closest tie of the prelim round is potentially the clash between Canada Life Premer League relegation battlers Marown and DPS Ltd Division Two leaders Castletown at the Memorial Playing Fields in Crosby.

Elsewhere, promotion hopefuls Onchan face a tough clash with Railway Cup semi-finalists Ramsey at the Nivison Stadium.

Last season’s runners-up Peel will begin their quest to go one step further this year with a trip to Braddan, while St Mary’s head south to take on Malew at Clagh Vane.

There are two games taking place in the Premier League with leaders Ayre United hosting Corinthians andDouglas Royal entertaining St George’s at Ballafletcher.

Saturday, January 6:

ECAP FA Cup preliminary round

1.15pmBraddan v Peel

1.15pmDouglas & District v Foxdale

1.15pmGovernor’s Athletic v Michael Utd

@ Colby

1.15pmGymns v Colby

1.15pmMalew v St Mary’s

1.15pmMarown v Castletown

1.15pmOnchan v Ramsey

1.15pmPulrose Utd v Laxey

1.15pmSt John’s v RYCOB

Canada Life Premier League

2pmAyre United v Corinthians

2pm Douglas Royal v St George’s

Canada Life Combination One

1.45pmSt Mary’s v Douglas Royal

2pmCorinthians v Peel

2pmRamsey v Ayre United

2pmRushen Utd v Union Mills

DPS Ltd Combination Two

2pmDouglas Athletic v DHSOB

2pm Foxdale v Gymns

2pmRYCOB v Colby

2pmCastletown v Malew

-------

Sunday, January 7:

Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup

2.10pmMalew v Castletown

3.40pmCorinthians v Peel

Masters League

2pmCorinthians v Peel

2pmLaxey v Governor’s Athletic

2pmUnionMills v Douglas & District