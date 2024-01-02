The 2024 ECAP FA Cup kicks off in earnest this weekend with nine preliminary round ties on Saturday afternoon.
No fewer than six Canada Life Premier League teams - namely Ayre, Corinthians, Douglas Royal, Rushen, St George’s and Union Mills – join DPS Division Two side DHSOB in receiving a bye through to the first round proper.
On paper, the closest tie of the prelim round is potentially the clash between Canada Life Premer League relegation battlers Marown and DPS Ltd Division Two leaders Castletown at the Memorial Playing Fields in Crosby.
Elsewhere, promotion hopefuls Onchan face a tough clash with Railway Cup semi-finalists Ramsey at the Nivison Stadium.
Last season’s runners-up Peel will begin their quest to go one step further this year with a trip to Braddan, while St Mary’s head south to take on Malew at Clagh Vane.
There are two games taking place in the Premier League with leaders Ayre United hosting Corinthians andDouglas Royal entertaining St George’s at Ballafletcher.
Saturday, January 6:
ECAP FA Cup preliminary round
1.15pmBraddan v Peel
1.15pmDouglas & District v Foxdale
1.15pmGovernor’s Athletic v Michael Utd
@ Colby
1.15pmGymns v Colby
1.15pmMalew v St Mary’s
1.15pmMarown v Castletown
1.15pmOnchan v Ramsey
1.15pmPulrose Utd v Laxey
1.15pmSt John’s v RYCOB
Canada Life Premier League
2pmAyre United v Corinthians
2pm Douglas Royal v St George’s
Canada Life Combination One
1.45pmSt Mary’s v Douglas Royal
2pmCorinthians v Peel
2pmRamsey v Ayre United
2pmRushen Utd v Union Mills
DPS Ltd Combination Two
2pmDouglas Athletic v DHSOB
2pm Foxdale v Gymns
2pmRYCOB v Colby
2pmCastletown v Malew
-------
Sunday, January 7:
Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup
2.10pmMalew v Castletown
3.40pmCorinthians v Peel
Masters League
2pmCorinthians v Peel
2pmLaxey v Governor’s Athletic
2pmUnionMills v Douglas & District