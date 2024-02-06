With the ECAP FA Cup first round taking centre stage last Saturday, the latest Media Isle of Man Team of the Week is a cup special.
As there were 40 goals scored across the eight games that took place, it’s no surprise to see the latest hypothetical XI has adopted an attacking 3-3-4 formation.
While there was a plethora of goals scored, two keepers were able to keep cleansheets last weekend, with Corinthians’ penalty shootout hero Adam Killey just getting the nod over Douglas Royal’s George Newton for the TotW number one jersey.
Lining up in a three-man defence are Rushen United duo Jack Gilbert and Alex Guy, as well as Ramsey’s Graham Kennish.
Since returning from injury, the latter has certainly proved his value with a string of fine performances in the heart of the northerners’ defence and helped them get the better of Division Two high-fliers Michael United at Balleira Road.
Gilbert and Guy were both in fine fettle for the Spaniards during their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Div Two leaders Foxdale, with Guy helping to create Gilbert’s late winner at Croit Lowey.
The three-man midfield features Kennish’s Ramsey team-mate Matt Montgomery, plus fellow northerner Shaun Kelly of Ayre United and Douglas Royal’s Dom McHarrie.
The latter was the match winner as he scored the only goal of the game during the Whites’ narrow 1-0 victory over Colby at Ballafletcher, while Montgomery was the standout performer in midfield and key to the northerners’ success at Michael Utd, grabbing a goal in the process.
Kelly continued his excellent season with a two-goal salvo for the Tangerines against Marown in their nine-goal thriller in Crosby, helping the northerners edge past Dave Brew’s hosts 5-4.
Also catching the eye in that game at the Memorial Playing Fields was Marown’s Mikey Callister who, after playing the first half in defence, went up front after the break and reaked havoc, scoring a hat-trick to turn the game on its head and threaten a cupset.
As such, Callister lines up in a four-man attack alongside DHSOB’s Danny Gelling, Peel’s Rhys Oates and Joe Bergquist of St Mary’s.
The latter has been in superb form over the last few weeks and was the man of the match on Saturday as his brace helped the Saints record a fine 6-3 victory over Laxey at the Bowl.
Oates stepped up his return from a long-term injury by climbing off the bench and scored two important goals to help Peel avoid an upset at home to Mills, while Gelling was influential in every Old Boys attack on the left wing as he helped the Blackberry Lane side stun St George’s at Glencrutchery Road.
Claiming the referee of the week honours is Willie Cowley after he enjoyed a fine game with whistle during the Peel v Union Mills clash at Douglas Road.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Adam Killey (Corinthians)
Defence
Jack Gilbert (Rushen)
Graham Kennish (Ramsey)
Alex Guy (Rushen)
Midfield
Matty Montgomery (Ramsey)
Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd)
Dominic McHarrie (D. Royal)
Attack
Joe Bergquist (St Mary’s)
Rhys Oates (Peel)
Mikey Callister (Marown)
Danny Gelling (DHSOB)
Referee
Willie Cowley (Peel v U. Mills)