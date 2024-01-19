FC Isle of Man has agreed a sponsorship deal with the Steam Packet until the end of the 2025-26 season.
The company’s in-house travel agency will support the Ravens, with the Steam Packet Holidays logo being featured on the team’s away kit.
Travel and accommodation packages will be available to visiting teams and the company’s branding will be showcased on the club’s away online match reports and in programmes.
FC Isle of Man chairperson Gillian Christian commented: ‘The club is very excited to agree this new sponsorship arrangement with the Steam Packet, which we feel will be mutually beneficial.
‘We have seen the number of visitors to the island increase over the last two seasons, which has generated significant benefit to the island community.
‘We are therefore delighted to join forces with the company in supporting their Steam Packet Holidays packages for away fans to make their trip to the island even more enjoyable and accessible.
‘Thank you to the Steam Packet Company for its support.’
Steam Packet manager director Brian Thomson added: ‘We’re thrilled and proud to be sponsoring FC Isle of Man for their upcoming seasons.
‘As a business that values its Manx roots, we believe this partnership is an excellent way to support our local sporting community.
‘The Ravens have demonstrated their commitment to the sport and the local community, and it is our pleasure to support them in return.
‘The Ravens represent the Manx community’s ability to come together to support one another, and we are thrilled to sustain that spirit through this partnership.
‘While this deal is first and foremost about supporting the island’s sporting community, it is also very much about trying to help build the visitor economy and growing awareness of the island as a holiday destination.
‘We’ve already seen the benefit of the Ravens’ participation in the North West Counties Football League, with travelling fans choosing to sail with us.
‘Steam Packet Holidays is a perfect fit for trying to grow those numbers.’