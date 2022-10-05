FC Isle of Man bounce back to win

Burscough v FC Isle of Man - Luke Murray (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Gary Weightman VanninPhotos )
FC Isle of Man returned to winning ways in high-scoring fashion at Burscough on Tuesday evening.
The Ravens went into the Premier Division clash hoping to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Charnock Richard on Saturday when they lost 5-1 in Chorley.
It proved to be very much a case of two halves in West Lancashire on Tuesday as the home side raced into a 4-2 lead at half-time, before FC Isle of Man stormed back in the second half to run out 7-4 winners.
Full report in Thursday’s Manx Independent.
