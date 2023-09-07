FC Isle of Man were on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline in the North West Counties Football League on Wednesday evening.
The Ravens travelled over to St Helens on Merseyside looking to return to winning ways in the Premier Division, having played out a goalless draw at Wythenshawe Town over the weekend.
The Manx side got off to a bright start at the Ruskin Drive stadium, creating the first real opportunity when captain Sean Doyle fired into the side netting in the eighth minute.
At the other end of the pitch, FCIoM goalkeeper Ben Wilkinson had to be alert to thwart an opponent when one-on-one.
Gradually though, the home side upped the pressure and were rewarded with the opening goal when some patient build-up play resulted in Chris Lomax firing in to make it 1-0 to Pilkington.
FC Isle of Man attempted to respond to that setback and, despite losing Charlie Higgins to injury, went close to finding an equaliser when the in-form Dean Pinnington fired a free-kick just over the bar.
After the hosts had gone close to doubling their lead with a volley which flashed just wide, the Ravens ended the first half well and only a goalline clearance prevented a Mike Williams header from finding the back of the net.
The visitors were presented with a golden opportunity to restore parity right on the stroke of half-time when they were awarded a penalty after substitute Tom Creer was brought down in the box, but Jack McVey’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Matthew Slevin.
Despite that miss, FC Isle of Man flew out of the traps after the break and Doyle was only inches away from equalising following a good cross from Jacob Crook.
But Paul Jones’ men were dealt a sucker punch shortly after the hour mark when Bebeto Gomes set up Lomax to grab his second of the game and make it 2-0.
Once again, the Ravens responded well and Slevin was forced into a fingertip save to deny Williams.
But the Pilkington No.1 was powerless to prevent the Manx side finding the back of the net and it was Doyle who rose highest to head home and give the away side hope.
That hope was quickly distinguished though as the hosts restored their two-goal advantage almost immediately when Gomes teed up Bruno De Almeida Severino to slot home for 3-1 which is how it remained until the final whistle.
l After a tough run of five successive away games, FC Isle of Man will finally be back on home turf this weekend when they host Prestwich Heys at the Bowl on Saturday evening, kicking off at 6pm.