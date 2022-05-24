FC Isle of Man cup final photo gallery

FC Isle of Man clinched the First Division Challenge Cup at the Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

The Ravens edged past Cammell Laird 1907 courtesy of Jacob Crook’s late header in front of more than 3,000 fans at the national stadium.

In doing so, FC Isle of Man rounded off a memorable maiden campaign in the North West Counties Football League, having also sealed promotion from Division One South at the very first time of asking.

All photographs - and much more - available at https://iomtoday.newsprints.co.uk/