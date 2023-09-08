A return to home shores failed to bring a return to form for FC Isle of Man as they lost 0-2 at home to Prestwich Heys on Saturday.
A goal in either half was enough for the visitors to extend the Ravens’ winless run to four games.
The Ravens had the ideal chance to start the game well when a nice team move saw Dean Pinnington downed in the area and a penalty was awarded inside the opening five minutes. But he never looked overly comfortable from the spot and saw his tame effort saved by Prestwich’s Jordan Hadlow.
From there neither side was able to break the other down, with both keepers in danger of being charged for their admission to the ground due to their lack of involvement.
The game would spark into life on the half-hour mark when a half-cleared cross landed at the feet of Prestwich Heys striker, Jack Coop who turned and put his shot past a diving Ben Wilkinson to give the visitors the lead.
Despite having the lion’s share of possession, the Ravens were unable to break through Prestwich’s well versed back line.
It was only the introduction of Furo Davies that brought a change in pattern for the Ravens as the man fans have often turned to for a get out of jail card caused difficulties for the Prestwich back line.
With five minutes left, Joe Walters made a smart run into the box but his diving header was well stopped by Hadlow.
Hadlow would thwart Walters again just a minute later when Davies back-heeled it across the box. Walters’ effort was destined for the back of the net only for Hadlow to pull off a stunning save to keep Prestwich’s lead intact.
Any hope of snatching a draw was ended soon after as a Bradley Sixsmith corner was headed back across goal by Nathan Bartram-Conway to Greg Daniels who smashed home from less than six yards giving Wilkinson no chance.
A last-minute appeal for a penalty was also turned down for FC Isle of Man despite the ball striking a Prestwich hand, resulting in some fans making their feelings known at the final whistle as they loudly booed off the match officials.
The Ravens will return to action next Saturday away at Squire’s Gate, but won’t be back at the Bowl for another three weeks when Wythenshawe visit the island.
SAM TURTON