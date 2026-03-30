FC Isle of Man secured its North West Counties Premier Division status for another season with a thrilling 3-1 comeback win over bottom side City of Liverpool at the Bowl on Saturday.
The visitors stunned the home team inside three minutes when Alex Priestley poked home from close range to score his struggling side’s first goal in six games.
Ravens’ top scorer Charlie Higgins sparked the turnaround five minutes into the second half when he volleyed home Dean Pinnington’s free-kick to level things up.
Higgins then capitalised on a defensive mix-up to put the Ravens ahead with five minutes remaining, before Pinnington slotted home in the 90th minute to seal the win.
The result ends a four-match winless streak for Rick Holden’s side and mathematically guarantees the island side’s place in the division for next season.
Conversely, the defeat relegated City of Liverpool who are now 13 points from safety with only four games of their season left to run.
FC Isle of Man’s next match is away against Chadderton on Tuesday (March 31) kicking off at 7.45pm.
Following that, Greater Manchester outfit Prestwich Heys are the visitors to the Bowl on Saturday (April 4) for the islanders’ final home game of the campaign.
A run of four away games ends the season starting with a trip to Stockport Town on the afternoon of Easter Monday.
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