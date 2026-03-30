Junior Manx Grand Prix winner Jamie Williams will return to the TT this summer with NCE Racing.
The Douglas man will campaign a ‘next generation’ Suzuki GSX-R750 machine in the Supersport class, marking a change from the Honda CBR600 previously used.
Alongside this, he will continue with the Aprilia RS660 that brought him MGP victory in the Supertwin category, aligning with the new Sportbike regulations.
The Suzuki GSX-R750 is a 2025-spec machine purchased from a respected American team and has since been fully rebuilt, including a fresh engine and revised chassis setup.
Williams previously competed at the TT in 2018 in the Supersport and Lightweight races, finishing 34th in the former and 21st in the latter.
Jamie said: ‘The priority is to finish races and improve consistently through the week.
‘We want to see a 3-4mph increase in our average lap speeds and build momentum session by session.
‘If everything goes to plan, I believe a top 10 in Supertwin and a top 15 in Supersport is within our grasp.’
Team principal Sean Oates added: ‘Last season proved that Jamie is ready for this step. Winning two MGP races and standing on the podium in all four showed consistency as well as speed.
‘We’ve invested properly in the right bikes and the right people. The Suzuki gives us a strong Supersport package under the new regulations, and the Aprilia has already shown it can win.
‘We’ll approach the TT the same way we approach everything, prepared, focused and steady. We want solid finishes, faster laps and to leave the Island knowing we’ve moved forward again. That’s the objective.’
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