FC Isle of Man’s run of home games in the North West Counties Premier Division continues on Saturday evening at the Bowl.
A City of Liverpool side that props up the table are the latest visitors to Manx shores, completing a run of six home matches in a row for Rick Holden’s side.
Unfortunately it hasn’t brought the best run of form from the Ravens, with the islanders winning only one of their last five games.
Goals from Joe Middleton and Dean Pinnington gave the islanders the three points in the reverse fixture in October and they should be favourites to return to winning ways again this weekend with their opponents having lost their last five without scoring.
Indeed the visitors’ relegation could be confirmed this weekend as they currently sit 13 points from third-bottom Pilkington and safety with only five games left to play.
Kick-off, as always, is 6pm.
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