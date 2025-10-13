A Charlie Higgins brace and an amazing late Joao Marques goal saw FC Isle of Man beat Litherland REMYCA 3-1 on Saturday to move four points clear of the North West Counties Premier Division’s bottom two.
With four goals, a penalty, a few unusual stoppages and more than 100 minutes played, it was a game that seemingly had everything.
The Ravens started brightly and took the lead in the fifth minute when Higgins was tripped while trying to cross from the left.
He dusted himself down to take the penalty himself and slotted it past the hosts’ George Huyton to make it 0-1 after five minutes.
With Higgins and Ste Whitley causing the the Merseyside outfit problems on the wings, the Ravens continued to dominate the early exchanges but were unable to find a second goal.
As Litherland grew into the game, they almost drew level as a looping header from Sam Bhatti beat debutant keeper Mark Blair, but was headed off the line by defender Karl Clark.
Luke Booth was left wondering if he should’ve been more selfish at the other end moments later when he was played in behind by Callum Sherry.
Instead of shooting, he laid it off to Higgins, but the latter couldn’t find room for the shot and by the time it went wide to Dean Pinnington, the chance was gone.
With Higgins dancing through challenges, he soon tested Huyton in the Litherland goal, but was denied by a strong left hand, with the keeper then making another good stop from Whitley.
Alessandro Trapasso-Tully drew Litherland level in the 31st minute as he rifled a strike past Blair into the bottom corner.
Clark had the best chance to put the Ravens back ahead before the break as he was picked out by a spectacular pass from Pinnington, but he was denied by a block at the back post by Huyton and his defender.
It didn’t take the Ravens long to retake the lead in the second half as Higgins scored his 10th of the season from a tight angle that left Huyton with no chance.
On the hour mark it looked like the Ravens had a third as Whitley controlled Higgins’s cross and fired home, only for the referee to pull it back for a handball.
Adam Adebiyi had a chance to grab a third as he got on the end of Booth’s cross but his header went over the bar.
The game was then paused twice, first for the referee taking a ball to the face and the second for some unfortunate crowd issues.
With chances at a premium in the second half, Blair made a good stop to keep the Ravens ahead just before Pinnginton was shown a second yellow card to reduce Rick Holden’s side to 10 men.
With Joao Marques coming on to replace Higgins in added time, he benefited from fellow sub Ben Wosser closing down Huyton’s clearance as the ball drop perfectly for him 35 yards from goal.
Taking his chance, Marques lobbed the retreating Huyton keeping sparking celebrations on the bench and amongst the travelling conspiracy.
- FC Isle of Man return to the Bowl this Saturday evening, when FC St Helens are the visitors. Kick off is 6pm.
SAM TURTON
