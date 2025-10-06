FC Isle of Man interim manager Rick Holden has pinpointed the areas his new charges need to improve on if they are to pull away from the North West Counties Premier Division’s relegation zone.
The ex-Premier League winger emphasised the need for better quality, particularly in creating chances against well-drilled opposition, and the importance of defending better from set pieces following Saturday evening’s 2-1 home defeat against Barnoldswick Town - his first in charge of the side.
Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, Holden, who took over from Paul Jones on September 24, said: ‘We need more quality, particularly going forward.
‘It's a massive art form, creating chances against well-drilled opposition - there were too many crosses that didn't make the target.
‘We've also got to defend better from set pieces. That's what ultimately undid us, but we've got to work on the quality in the attacking third.
‘We've got lads to come back in, which will add to the quality.’
Looking ahead to Wednesday evening’s match against South Liverpool, the former Peel and Ayre United coach added: ‘We’ve got to build on the energy and the enthusiasm we showed tonight.
‘I can’t fault the effort of the lads and we’ve got to take that endeavour into the game on Wednesday and try and put these extra bits of quality in.’
The result leaves the Ravens a point above the bottom two, but having played one more game than AFC Liverpool and Litherland REMYCA who currently occupy the division’s relegation spots.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.