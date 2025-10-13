Rushen United secured their first victory of the Canada Life Women’s League season on Sunday as the beat fellow returnees Union Mills 7-0 at Croit Lowey.
Leading 3-0 at the break, Sarah Taylor netted a first hat-trick for United. She was joined on the scoresheet by Chelle Blythe (2), Hollie Chamberlain and Lucy Kerr. Both sides reformed this year.
Corinthians moved to the top of the league following a 5-0 win over Onchan. Securing a goal lead at the break, Chloe Teare (2), Millie Dawson, Samantha Crowe and Holly Sumner scored for the Whites.
Peel played their first league match of the season, securing a 7-0 victory over nine-player Douglas Royal.
The westerners took a 1-0 lead into the break, but pulled away in the second period thanks to goals from Lisa Costain (3), Pippa Wallis, Eleanor Gawe, Sarah Wignall and former Royal player Rebecca Cole.
A full round-up will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
PAUL HATTON
