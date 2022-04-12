FC Isle of Man go for glory in play-off final

Luke Murray celebrates scoring one of his two goals against Wythenshawe Amateurs at the Bowl in last weekend’s play-off semi-final at the Bowl. FC Isle of Man triumphed 3-0 and will now face New Mills in this Saturday’s final at the national stadium (Photo: Gary Weightman) ( Gary Weightman VanninPhotos )

FC Isle of Man’s quest for promotion from Division One South will reach its conclusion at the Bowl this Saturday evening.

The Ravens go head-to-head with New Mills in a straight shoot-out to earn a place in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League.

Chris Bass Sr’s charges booked their place in the play-off final thanks to a 3-0 win over Wythenshawe Amateurs at the Bowl last weekend courtesy of a Luke Murray brace and a wonder strike from Jack Camarda.

More than 2,700 fans descended on the national stadium for that game and tickets for the final have been like gold dust this week, with the initial batch selling out within two hours on Monday evening.

That led to a social media appeal for more stewards for this weekend’s game which has resulted in the Ravens securing additional capacity for the final.

To date, the record attendance at the Bowl was back in 2012 for the Isle of Man FA representative side’s Inter-League Cup final against Jersey which attracted approximately 3,300 to the national stadium.

It is believed that a further ticket sale for official club members will take place at lunchtime today (Thursday) and, should any remain after that, then they will be made available for general sale.

The game itself should be a tight affair between the sides that finished second and third in the Division One South table. FC Isle of Man’s runner-up position at the end of their maiden campaign earned them home advantage for both the play-off semi-final and final.

The teams met in Derbyshire relatively early in the season when goals from Stephen Whitley and eventual golden boot winner Sean Doyle helped earn the Ravens a 2-2 draw.

The sides then met in their first game of the new year when the Manx outfit edged the three points with a narrow 2-1 win at the Bowl courtesy of strikes from Whitley and Lee Gale.

Therefore all signs point to this being another tight contest but, buoyed on by a huge home crowd at the Bowl, hopefully FC Isle of Man can earn promotion to the Premier Division at the very first attempt.