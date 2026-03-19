The dates and venues ahead for next year’s Commonwealth Youth Games in Malta and sister island Gozo have been confirmed.
The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, October 29 followed by a six-day sport programme from October 30 to November 4.
The eighth edition of the multi-sporting event – which was last held in Trinidad and Tobago back in August 2023 - is expected to attract approximately 1,200 athletes aged 14 to 18 from across the Commonwealth’s 74 nations and territories.
The sporting programme will feature eight sports including: swimming and para swimming, athletics and para athletics, netball, sailing, squash, triathlon, water polo and weightlifting, but one of the more notable omissions is cycling, which the Isle of Man has tasted success in previously at this level.
Seven venues spread across the Mediterranean islands will host the following: Cottonera Indoor Pool - water polo 4x4; Tal-Qroqq National Pool - swimming and para-swimming; Marsa Athletics Stadium - athletics and para-athletics; Marsa Sports Centre - squash and weightlifting; Mellieha Bay – sailing; Gozo Indoor Sports Pavilion – netball and Marsalforn Bay – triathlon.
The Marsa Sports Complex was inaugurated in January as part of the Maltese Government’s latest investment in sport.
This also follows the recent opening of the state-of-the-art Gozo Indoor Aquatic and Sports Pavilion. It is the first building of its kind in the island, with both an Olympic-size swimming pool and other specialised areas for different sports.
Speaking about the CYG, Commonwealth Sport chief executive Katie Sadleir said: ‘Malta 2027 promises an electrifying and competitive atmosphere, showcasing the home of Maltese sport.
‘World-class facilities will provide our young athletes with a truly transformative experience, helping to inspire and develop the stars of tomorrow. We are looking forward to what will be a fantastic Games.’
Julian Pace Bonello, president of Commonwealth Sport Malta, added: ‘Malta has built a proud legacy in organising high-level international sporting events, consistently delivering competitions that meet the highest standards.
‘Hosting the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2027 is not only an opportunity to showcase Malta on the global stage, but also a powerful platform to inspire the next generation of Maltese athletes.
‘These Games will leave a lasting impact by motivating young talent, strengthening our sporting culture, and reinforcing Malta’s reputation as a trusted host nation.’
Malta’s Minister for Sport, Clifton Grima, also commented: ‘The government’s sustained investment in sport over recent years continues to transform Malta’s sporting landscape.
‘From the development and modernisation of facilities to the inauguration of new, world-class venues, we are creating environments where athletes can train, compete, and excel.
‘The Malta 2027 Commonwealth Youth Games will fully benefit from this vision, utilising state-of-the-art infrastructure that will serve not only the Games but also provide enduring value to local communities and future generations.’
Malta 2027 will host the largest para sport programme in the competition’s history, building on the landmark inclusion of para-athletics at the most recent Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago. The Games will also see the debut of sailing and water polo.
First staged in Edinburgh in 2000, the Commonwealth Youth Games were created to provide unforgettable international competition for young athletes across the Commonwealth and to provide a pathway to support progression to the senior ranks.
Since then, more than 6,000 athletes have competed across the Games’ history. The Isle of Man hosted the 2011 edition.
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