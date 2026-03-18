Two Isle of Man cricketers will join up with some of Europe’s brightest prospects for a series of exhibition games against the Marylebone Cricket Club next month.
Crosby’s Carl Hartmann and Finch Hill’s Lucy Barnett have been named in the two squads for the ICC Europe-organised fixtures against the MCC at Lord’s and the picturesque Wormsley ground in High Wycombe.
Opening batter Barnett will line-up alongside players from the likes of Greece, Norway, Scotland, the Netherlands and Germany at the ‘Home of Cricket’ on Friday, April 17 for a game that forms part of the MCC’s annual Women’s Day celebrations. The squad then heads to the Wormsley the following day for a second fixture.
Wicketkeeper Hartmann is part of a 16-strong men’s under-23 squad that will play four T20 fixtures against the MCC on April 30 and May 1 at Wormsley.
The under-23 squad represents 13 countries, featuring a blend of rising stars and players, many of whom have already appeared in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup qualifiers.
On announcing the squads, ICC Europe’s regional development manager Andy Wright commented: ‘To have 17 of our 32 associate member nations represented in the two camps and sets of fixtures is a great testament to the growth of the game in Europe.
‘We’re always looking to provide new opportunities for the best young players in the region.
‘Our thanks also must go to the MCC team for the opportunity to compete at such historic grounds against such a wonderful club. We can’t wait to see the players show their stuff now.’
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