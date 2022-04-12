FC Isle of Man play-off final sold out

Tickets for FC Isle of Man’s play-off final against New Mills at the Bowl sold out in a matter of hours.

The Ravens booked their place in Saturday’s showpiece event at the national stadium thanks to a 3-0 win over Wythenshawe Amateurs last weekend as they bid to seal promotion from Division One South in their maiden season in the North West Counties Football League.

The semi-final took place in front of more than 2,700 people at the Bowl, but that number looks set to be surpassed this weekend.

Tickets went on sale at 9pm on Monday evening and sold out before midnight as demand outstripped supply with ease.

Taking to social media on Tuesday morning, FC Isle of Man commented: ‘We sold out within hours last night! The demand was truly unprecedented and took us by surprise.

‘Sadly, it meant that some of you will have missed out on tickets, for which we can only apologise. Thank you for your understanding and support.

‘While we investigate potential options for making more tickets available, we’d welcome interest from those willing to help steward the game.