FC Isle of Man warmed up for the new North West Counties Football League season with two friendlies over the weekend.
Having kicked off their pre-season with a home game against Brackley Town at the Bowl the previous Saturday, the Ravens stepped up their preparations with a quickfire double header against Southport FC and local side Corinthians.
Former Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Dean Pinnington has just signed with FC Isle of Man and was involved in one of the two matches.
In the first game, the Manx side went up against the Sandgrounders who play within the Vanarama National League North which is three steps above the Ravens.
Therefore, another tough test was expected and it duly unfolded as such, with the English side running out 5-0 winners.
Less than 24 hours later, the Ravens were back in action, this time against Canada Life Premier League side Corinthians in a game held at Castletown Stadium.
As expected, FC Isle of Man proved too strong for the Whites as braces from Joe Walters, Stephen Whitley against his old club and Brody Patience helped the Ravens claim their first win of pre-season.
Further strikes arrived from two other former Corinthians players in Danny Gerrard and Ryan Burns, plus one from Furo Davies to wrap up a 9-1 win, with Nathan Robinson replying for the Whites in his first ever senior game.
FC Isle of Man will be back in action again this evening (Tuesday) when they take on Premier League champions Peel in their last pre-season friendly, again in Castletown.
Attention then turns to the Ravens’ opening game of the NWCFL Premier Division season this weekend when they host Wythenshawe Town on Saturday evening.
The game is being played at the Bowl and kicks off at 6pm - report in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner.