FC Isle of Man to face Lower Breck in season opener

Sam Caine (left) in action for FC Isle of Man during the recently play-off final. The Ravens kickoff pre-season this weekend (Photo: Dave Kneale)

FC Isle of Man’s opening fixtures of the 2022-23 North West Counties Football League season have been confirmed.

Having sealed promotion from Division One South in their maiden campaign, Chris Bass Sr’s men will ply their trade in the Premier Division next season.

The Ravens will host Lower Breck at the Bowl on the opening day of the new campaign on Saturday, July 30.

The NWCFL released league fixtures for July and August earlier this week, with the Ravens playing two out of their seven games at home.

The Manx team will also play four mid-week away fixtures and an August bank holiday Monday clash away to AFC Liverpool.

The fixtures are as follows:

Saturday, July 30

- 6pm v Lower Breck (H)

Wednesday, August 3 - 7.45pm v Litherland REMYCA (A)

Tuesday, August 9

- 7.45pm v Vauxhall Motors (A)

Saturday, August 13

- 6pm v Ashton Athletic (H)

Tuesday, August 16

- 7.45pm v Congleton Town (A)

Tuesday, August 23

- 7.45pm v Padiham (A)

Monday, August 29

- 3pm v AFC Liverpool (A)

As a result of ground sharing arrangements between clubs in the Northern Premier League, the rest of the season’s fixtures will be released by the NWCFL in due course.

Away fixtures are still subject to confirmation so supporters are encouraged to be aware of this before making travel arrangements.

Ticket details will also be released in due course.

l FC Isle of Man will kick off their pre-season this weekend when they host Nostell Miners Welfare FC at the Bowl on Saturday evening.