FC Isle of Man to feature on BBC’s Football Focus this weekend

FC Isle of Man will feature on BBC One’s Football Focus programme on Saturday lunchtime.

The segment on the Ravens includes interviews with a number of people connected to the club, including management, players and supporters.

A BBC film crew travelled to the island to record interviews and highlights from the side’s recent 1-1 draw against Manchester club Abbey Hey.

The result guaranteed the home side a play-off position and a chance at promotion in their first full season in English football.

The presenter fronting the report is former Isle of Man Newspapers’ sports reporter Rick Faragher, who’s worked for the BBC in Belfast since 2013.

Speaking to the Manx Independent, he said: ‘This is a story I’ve wanted to bring to a UK audience since FC Isle of Man’s inception.

‘The pandemic set everything back but it was fantastic to finally get home and get this filmed. The guys at Football Focus in Salford were enthusiastic about the idea from the start and I know they were really impressed by the staff, players and fans we met. The report isn’t just about football – it’s about the island community and Manx identity.

‘That was something we were keen to capture. For many viewers, this will be their first introduction to the Isle of Man and life in the island. Everyone we spoke to was a real credit and the club couldn’t have been more helpful.’

The Ravens are currently second in the North West Counties League Division One South – the 10th tier of English football – with two matches remaining in the regular season.

They play Stockport Town on Saturday night at The Bowl before another home match against Stoke side Abbey Hulton next weekend.