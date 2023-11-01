FC Isle of Man won’t be back in action until next Thursday, November 9, when they travel to Lower Breck in Liverpool.
The Ravens had been hoping to make it three successive wins on Tuesday evening, but the North West Counties Football League clash against Irlam was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.
In their last outing, Paul Jones’s charges earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wythenshawe thanks to a brace from Sean Doyle.
The same player had done likewise a few days earlier with two goals in the Ravens’ home victory over Glossop North End at the Bowl, joining Tiernan Garvey on the scoresheet in a 3-2 win.
FC Isle of Man have yet to face Lower Breck this season but did the double over them last season when winning 3-1 and 2-0 home and away.
The Anfield-based side currently occupy 19th place in the Premier Division, 10 positions and eight points behind FC Isle of Man who sit ninth.
With the Ravens only three points off the top five – and the play-off positions – the Manx side will be keen to maintain their recent momentum despite what has been a challenging run of away fixtures.
Indeed, in their opening 19 games of the season FC Isle of Man have only played six home games, winning four and losing two.
After hosting Pilkington a week on Saturday (November 11), the Ravens face three away games in a run but then enjoy an extended run of home fixtures over the festive period.
This begins on November 25 against Cheadle Town at the Bowl, followed by Squires Gate, Barnoldswick Town, Ramsbottom United and Colne over the next few weeks in which the Ravens will be hoping to close the gap on the top of the table. In a slight rejig to the fixtures, FCIoM will now travel to Chadderton on December 27.