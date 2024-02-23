We’re walking in the Ayre this week as the Tangerines’ assistant boss Nick White returns to the Manx Footy Pod after a mere four years.
As well as giving us an insight into life coaching with Nick Hurt at Ayre Utd, he picks his all-time five-a-side, why golf isn’t won until it’s won and looks ahead to this weekend’s potentially title-deciding game away at Peel.
Plus Dave, Tom and Sam consider which biscuit best represents which club, go wildly off-topic by discussing a vote for a ceasefire in Gaza and look ahead to another week of Manx footballing action.
As if that wasn’t enough, we look back to the Battle of the Somme as DAFC beat Colby Combi, consider Dan Hattersley joining the Ravens and as ever, Dave runs down the clock in Combi Corner and gives us the all-important weather forecast.
Or listen online at https://audioboom.com/posts/8462618-the-return-of-the-white-knight or download wherever you get your podcasts.