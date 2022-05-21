FC Isle of Man win First Division Challenge Cup

FC Isle of Man clinched the First Division Challenge Cup at the Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

The Ravens edged past Cammell Laird 1907 courtesy of Jacob Crook’s late header in front of more than 3,000 fans at the national stadium.

In a hard-fought battle, Chris Bass Sr’s hosts were frustrated for large periods by the resilient Lairds, while the visitors also went close with a stunning long-range effort which rattled the Ravens’ crossbar.

Ultimately though, it was the Manx side that triumphed when Crook rose highest to meet a corner and head into the net to send the home fans wild and seal the silverware.

In doing so, FC Isle of Man rounded off a memorable maiden campaign in the North West Counties Football League, having also sealed promotion from Division One South at the very first time of asking.