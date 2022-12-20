Isle of Man Football Association’s senior men’s representative side will play FC Isle of Man in a special charity match at the Bowl this week.
The Men will go up against the Ravens at the national stadium tomorrow evening (Wednesday), kicking off at 7pm. Tickets will cost £5 for adults and £1 for under-16s and over-60s.
All money raised will be split between Victim Support Isle of Man and Isle Listen.
The Isle of Man FA squad to face FC Isle of Man (@isleofmanfa )
Blane Slattery is the man in charge of the Isle of Man FA side these days and this match will provide some preparations ahead of the team’s involvement in next year’s Island Games which take place in Guernsey between July 8-14.
Action from the charity match will be in the December 29 edition of the Indy.