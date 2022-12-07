FC Isle of Man’s game with Litherland REMYCA this weekend has been brought forward to avoid a clash with England’s World Cup quarter-final with France.
The Three Lions will go up against the reigning world champions for a place in the last-four, having defeated Senegal 3-0 in their first knockout match on Sunday evening.
Gareth Southgate’s men will kick-off against Les Bleus in Qatar at 7pm in the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening.
As a result, FC Isle of Man’s match against Litherland will kick off at the earlier time of 4.30pm instead of the original 6pm schedule.
The Ravens’ NorthWest Counties Football League Premier Division clash takes place at the Bowl and tickets are available at www.fcisleofman.im
FC Isle of Man squad: Dean Kearns, Karl Clark, Jamie Corlett, Jacob Crook, Alex Maitland, Morgan Naylor, Tom Shimmin, Lee Gale, Tiernan Garvey, Charlie Higgins, Dominic McHarrie-Brennan, Jack McVey, Kyle Watson, Ste Whitley, Furo Davies, Tom Creer