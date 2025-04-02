EFL League Two side Fleetwood Town will headline a number of English teams at this year’s FC Isle of Man Summer Festival of Football.
As part of the Ravens’ preparations for the 2025-26 season in the North West Counties Football League, the Manx side will welcome three sides to the Bowl for a weekend of action during July.
As well as Fleetwood Town, the national stadium will also play host to National League club Altrincham FC as well as Radcliffe Borough from National League North.
It is the second time the Ravens have organised a summer festival, with Chester, Radcliffe and Lancaster City travelling to the island last year.
Fleetwood Town head coach Pete Wild commented: 'We had a couple of options of what to do this summer and, when the guys came back and discussed with me the facilities the plan for the weekend, it seemed like an excellent idea.
‘The facilities will be there for us to train, which will be fantastic and certainly mixing into that is the team bonding element and being away together.’
The festival will get underway on Friday, July 18 at 3pm when Altrincham face Radcliffe, before FC Isle of Man go head-to-head with Fleetwood Town at 7pm.
Saturday will be a rest day, allowing clubs time to train and the players and their fans time to explore the island.
Sunday will see the beaten sides from Friday play each other in a third/fourth place playoff at 11am before the final between the two winning sides at 3pm.
- For more information, visit www.fcisleofman.im/summer-festival-of-football-2/