Jamie Callister has been named as the first Canada Life Player of the Month of the 2025-26 football season.
The Ayre United captain has enjoyed a fine individual start to the new season, impressing Eric Clague’s player ratings panel to the tune of 9.5 points.
Callister kicked off the campaign with an excellent showing on the opening day against Foxdale, scoring twice from defence and helping the Tangerines rack up an emphatic 7-1 victory in Andreas.
He then played a key role in helping the northerners hold defending champions Peel to a 3-3 draw in an entertaining match at Douglas Road, before grabbing another goal in Ayre’s 4-2 win at home to Old Boys.
Further strong performances following in games against in-form sides Laxey and Onchan, before getting on the scoresheet once against the Tangerines’ 2-2 draw with St John’s at Mullen-e-Cloie to round off a good month.
These displays garnered him the aforementioned return of 9.5 points to claim the Player of the Month accolade, half a point in front of Corinthians’ Luke Murray.
The latter man has been in fine fettle since his return to Ballafletcher from St John’s, producing a series of eye-catching performances for the Whites, often operating in a slightly deeper role than in previous years.
Next are three players all on eight points, namely Peel’s Tomas Brown, Onchan’s Tom Creer and Rushen United’s Stephen Ridings.
All have enjoyed fine starts to the campaign, while Creer’s goalscoring heroics for the Os have played a huge part of the Nivison Stadium side’s upward trajectory in the top flight this season and, as a result, he’s been named as the Young Player of the Month.
Leading points scorers for August/September in the Canada Life Premier League:
Jamie Callister Ayre Utd 9.5
Luke Murray Corinthians 9
Tomas Brown Peel 8
Tom Creer Onchan 8
Stephen Riding Rushen Utd 8
Cameron Avery Laxey 7.5
Callum Dawson Onchan 7
Scott Mason Rushen 6.5
Josh Ridings Corinthians 6.5
Sean Doyle Corinthians 6
Danny Simpson Corinthians 6
Aiden Pickering Laxey 6
Onchan have without doubt been one of the surprise packages so far during the 2025-26 season and remain on course to qualify for the Railway Cup which would be a brilliant achievement.
As such, manager James O’Kelly has been named as the first Manager of the Month for the season after guiding his side to four wins and a draw in his opening five games, notably stunning St Mary’s at the Bowl and Ayre United in Andreas.
WOMEN’S AWARD WINNERS
In women’s football, Kayleigh Georgeson has been named as the Canada Life Player of the Month for September.
She enjoyed a fine month for Douglas Royal, helping the Ballafletcher side win both of their Canada Life Women’s League fixtures during the month against Malew and Rushen United, scoring both goals in her side’s 2-1 win in the latter match.
Making it a Ballafletcher double, Corinthians’ rising star Milly Dawson was named as the Under-21 Player of the Month.
While her side may have only played one game during the month, it proved a memorable one for Dawson as she plundered her way to a double hat-trick during her side’s emphatic double-figure victory at home to Union Mills.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.